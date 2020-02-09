ULA rocket carrying satellite to study the sun expected to launch late Sunday

United Launch Alliance (ULA) is set to launch an Atlas V rocket that will carry a satellite into space that will study the sun.

“This will be the first launch for ULA in 2020, but it will be our 137th launch as a company,” said Scott Messer, ULA program manager of NASA missions.

Once in space, the satellite will sling past Earth, then loop around Venus, giving it enough trajectory to move into a tilted orbit around the sun.

Scientists say this will give us important new information about our closest star, particularly about its magnetic fields, which can impact astronauts, satellites and everyday technology like radio and GPS.

“So some of the science we want to study is the magnetic field. For instance, we don’t know what the magnetic field of a star looks like, but we know a lot of the stuff that goes on with a star like the sun is very intimately related to the magnetic fields,” said Ian Walters, with AirBus UK.

Visitors headed to places like Jetty Park to get the best viewing spots for the launch.

“We're anxious to see it. Once in a lifetime thing, I guess,” Mark Froh said. “I just think it's exciting and everybody benefits from it.”

The launch window opens at 11:03 p.m.