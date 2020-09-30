ULA launch moved to Wednesday night; 2 more launches this week

article

United Launch Alliance (ULA) is pushing its Delta IV Heavy rocket launch to Wednesday night.

Officials say they discovered a hydraulic leak in their ground system on Tuesday, which scrubbed the launch.

ULA's Delta IV Heavy rocket will launch the NROL-44 mission for the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO). Liftoff will occur from Space Launch Complex-37 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida.

Liftoff is now set for 11:54 p.m. from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

There are also two more launches planned for the next two days.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 1: SpaceX Starlink mission

SpaceX is targeting Thursday, October 1 at 9:17 a.m. EDT for a Falcon 9 launch of 60 Starlink satellites from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center.

This will be the 14th batch of approximately 60 satellites for SpaceX’s Starlink broadband network.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 2: SpaceX GPS III

SpaceX is now targeting Friday, October 2 for Falcon 9’s launch of GPS III Space Vehicle 04. Its mission for the Air Force is now set for liftoff at 9:43 p.m.

