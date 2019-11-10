UCF police respond to burglary, take one suspect into custody

The University of Central Florida Police Department says one suspect was taken into custody while responding to a burglary.

The incident occurred near the area of the hotel construction yard and Lynx transit station on the main campus on Sunday.

They said to avoid the area.

In another tweet, UCF police said they were looking for two suspects.

The hotel at UCF is expected to open in the spring of 2020. It is located at the intersection of University Drive and Alafaya Trail at the main entrance to the campus. It will feature 179 rooms and suites and have more than 10,000 square feet of conference and event space.