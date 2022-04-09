Expand / Collapse search

Two found shot, one killed in Christmas

Published 
FOX 35 Orlando
Crime scene tape article

Stock image of generic crime scene tape. 

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla - Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was killed overnight in east Orange County. 

Around 1 a.m. deputies responded to St. Nicholas Avenue in Christmas for a 911 emergency. 

Investigators say once deputies arrived on scene they found a man in his 20's who had been shot. The man was pronounced deceased on scene. 

While deputies were on scene investigating, another 911 call was received at a Circle K on East Colonial Drive, just blocks down the road. 

Deputies say they found a woman in her 20's in a car who had been shot. She was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition. 

No other information has been released. The Orange County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate. 