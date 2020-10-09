Trump sets Saturday White House event, Monday rally in Florida in 1st since COVID-19 diagnosis

On Saturday, President Donald Trump will host his first in-person event at the White House since testing positive for the coronavirus.

The event, scheduled Saturday on the South Lawn, is expected to have at least several hundred supporters in attendance, according to the Associated Press. Trump will address the group from the White House balcony, according to an official.

A person with knowledge of the planning said all attendees must bring masks or will be provided with them, and also will be given temperature checks and asked to fill out a brief questionnaire. Following CDC guidelines will be strongly encouraged, which mask-wearing and social distancing, the Associated Press reported.

Trump will also hold a rally in Florida on Monday. The event was originally scheduled for Oct. 2, the day after Trump tested positive for COVID-19.

The announcement comes just four days after Trump returned to the White House from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government’s top infectious disease expert, cautioned the White House again on Friday to avoid large-scale gatherings of people without masks.

Since returning to the White House, the president has not been seen in public, other than in videos apparently filmed at the White House and posted to his social media accounts.

White House physician Dr. Sean Conley issued a memo Thursday stating that Trump had completed his therapy for COVID-19 and that he has responded “extremely well without evidence on examination of adverse therapeutic effects.”

“Saturday will be day 10 since Thursday’s diagnosis, and based on the trajectory of advanced diagnostics the team has been conducting, I fully anticipate the president’s safe return to public engagements at this time,” Conley said.

The news also came amid a growing outbreak of coronavirus cases at the White House, where more than two dozen staffers, allies of the administration, senators and journalists have now tested positive for COVID-19.

Many of them attended a Rose Garden ceremony to announce Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to the Supreme Court last Saturday, which increases concerns among some that a public event at the White House hosted by Trump is too soon.

“I was not surprised to see a super-spreader event given the circumstances," Fauci said of the Supreme Court Rose Garden event in an interview with the Associated Press. “Crowded, congregate setting, not wearing masks. It is not surprising to see an outbreak," he said.