Trump says he will attend World Series Game 5 at Nationals Park

President Trump told White House reporters Thursday that if the World Series goes to a Game 5 this Sunday in the nation's capital, he will be in attendance.

When asked if he would throw out the ceremonial first pitch, the president said, "I don't know. "They got to dress me up in a lot of heavy armor. I’ll look too heavy. I don’t like that.”

The Nationals later confirmed the president will not be throwing out a first pitch during the game.

The Washington Nationals lead the Houston Astros 2-0 in the championship series. Game 3 will be held in D.C. Friday night at 8:07 p.m.