Tropical system could become depression near Florida

Development chances have increased for a tropical system that is forecast to pass over Florida this week.

The FOX 35 Storm Team is watching an area of disorganized showers over the central and eastern Gulf of Mexico.

"The system is expected to move northeastward over the northeastern Gulf of Mexico later today. Upper-level winds could become slightly more favorable to support some tropical or subtropical development as the system nears the northern Gulf coast tonight or early Thursday," the National Hurricane Center.

The disturbance is then expected to cross the southeastern United States, and some additional development will be possible after it emerges off the southeastern United States coast late this week.

FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King says the system could become a depression before crossing over Florida.

"Regardless of development, areas of heavy rainfall will be possible across portions of the Florida panhandle and southern Georgia through Thursday, with localized flooding possible."

Some outlooks show the system gaining a bit of intensity as it splashes down in the Atlantic by late week. The latest model forecasts show quite a bit of tropical moisture coming up out of the Gulf. Heavy daily downpours can be expected as the system will become the main contributor to local rainfall.

Rain chances will be highest Wednesday and Thursday, easing into the weekend as the low moves away from Florida.

Elsewhere in the tropics, dangerous Category 3 Hurricane Larry continues to move over the open Atlantic.

Larry continues moving northwestward with no change in strength.

While Larry's impactful winds remain far from Florida, ocean swells are expected to affect much of the beaches throughout the week and into the weekend.

Rip currents will be a huge problem at our local beaches during this time.

"Larry will provide the area with some of the biggest and best quality surf we've seen locally in some time," says FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King. "The early mornings will offer up light local winds, grooming the incoming swell, making conditions extra special. As a surfer myself, I'm looking forward to catching a few as well."

Hurricane season runs through November 30.

