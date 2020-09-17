Tropical Storm Wilfred forms in the Atlantic, next named storm to be called Alpha

article

Tropical Storm Wilfred has formed.

The last name on the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane list developed in the eastern Atlantic on Friday morning.

Tropical Storm Wilfred is moving toward the west-northwest near 17 mph (28 km/h) and this general motion is expected for the next few days. Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts. Some slight strengthening is possible today, and weakening should start this weekend and continue into next week.

It's been an active 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season, with 21 named storms before October 1. With no names left on the list, we go to the Greek Alphabet.

"The Greek alphabet will be used after Wilfred," said FOX 35 meteorologist Jayme King. "The last time the Greek alphabet was tapped was 2005 when the Atlantic season pumped out 28 named storms!"

Meanwhile, we're keeping our eyes on two other systems, including a very powerful hurricane and Tropical Depression 22.

Tropical Depression 22

Tropical Depression 22 is slowly moving in the Gulf of Mexico and forecast to become a tropical storm on Friday. It would be the first name being used on the Greek Alphabet list this season, which is Alpha. Forecasters predict it will likely strengthen into a hurricane this weekend.

Hurricane Teddy

Hurricane Teddy is now a major hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 130 mph, making it a Category 4 storm. It is said to be moving northwest at 12 mph. The NHC expects Teddy to strengthen more but it should weaken over the weekend. FOX 35 meteorologist Jayme King says that Teddy will continue north and is no threat to Florida.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest updates during this very active hurricane season.