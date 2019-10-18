Tropical Storm Nestor expected to form, warnings issued for parts of Florida

A developing low pressure system in the Gulf of Mexico will become better organized, accelerate and make landfall in the Florida Panhandle, bringing the potential for severe weather to Central Florida.

As of 8:00 a.m., the system was over the central Gulf of Mexico about 305 miles south-southwest of the mouth of the Mississippi River with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.

Still without a well-defined center of circulation, "Potential Tropical Cyclone Sixteen" will become better organized and strengthen into our next named storm, "Nestor," according to the National Hurricane Center.

The latest track from the NHC shows maximum sustained winds reaching 50 mph by 2:00 a.m. Saturday, as the storm approaches the western Florida Panhandle.

Whether or not this system develops, rapidly increasing winds will promote a few strong to severe storms for the FOX 35 viewing area.

"These fast-moving storms will pack a punch with damaging wind gusts and the potential for a few isolated tornadoes, mainly from late tonight into early Saturday morning," said FOX 35 Meteorologist Kristin Giannas.

The chance for heavy, blinding rain and strong storms increases after 10:00 p.m. Friday.

The National Hurricane Center says this system will bring "dangerous storm surge and tropical storm force winds along portions of the northern Gulf Coast later on Friday.

"Potential Tropical Cyclone #Sixteen is expected to produce total rainfall accumulations of 2 to 4 inches from the central Gulf Coast and northern and central Florida to the eastern Carolinas, with isolated maximum amounts of 5 inches."

Coastal communities from Indian Pass, Florida to Clearwater Beach in Pinellas county are under a Storm Surge Warning.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for...

* Mississippi/Alabama border to Yankeetown Florida

* Grand Isle Louisiana to the Mouth of the Pearl River

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for...

* Indian Pass Florida to Clearwater Beach Florida

Conditions will improve by Saturday night, as the storm lifts quickly to the northeast, passing through North Carolina on Sunday and moving offshore by the afternoon.

Our rain chance will go down to 20% on Sunday, with less clouds and more sunshine.

