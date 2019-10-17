Tropical Storm Nestor could form Thursday; warnings, watches issued for parts of Florida

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) has upgraded a system in the Gulf of Mexico to Potential Tropical Cyclone 16, giving it a 90-percent chance of development over the next 48 hours.

In the 11:00 a.m. update, the disturbance was located over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico and is expected to develop into a tropical or sub-tropical storm on Thursday. The system is about 140 miles east of Tampico, Mexico packing maximum sustained winds of 35 mph.

"Regardless of tropical or subtropical development, gusty winds and rough surf are possible across the northern Gulf Coast later this week and into the weekend," the NHC said. "Heavy rainfall is also possible across portions of the southeast U.S. over the weekend."

Fox 35 meteorologist Kristin Giannas says the changing system could mean a wet weekend for Central Florida.

"This will be slinging a lot of moisture our way. By Saturday, we could get some heavy tropical downpours and possibility for some severe weather heading into Friday night into Saturday."

A Tropical Storm warning is in effect:

From Mississippi/Alabama border to the Ochlockonee River, Florida

From Grand Isle, Louisiana to the Mouth of the Pearl River

A Tropical Storm watch is in effect for:

East of the Ochlockonee River to Yankeetown, Florida

A Storm Surge warning is in effect:

From Indian Pass, Florida, to Clearwater, Florida.

Some clearing will begin as early as Sunday, as high pressure builds over the region behind the departing system.

If the system develops into a tropical storm, it would be named Nestor. The 2019 hurricane season ends Nov. 30.

