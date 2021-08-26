Tropical Storm Ida strengthens, expected to become hurricane this weekend

article

Tropical Storm Ida is forecast to make landfall in Louisiana as a dangerous Category 3 hurricane by late Saturday into Sunday, forecasters said.

The National Hurricane Center said its track was aimed at the U.S. Gulf Coast, prompting Louisiana's governor to declare a state of emergency and forecasters to announce a hurricane watch for New Orleans.

"The center of Ida will pass near or over the Isle of Youth and western Cuba later today, and move over the southeastern and central Gulf of Mexico tonight and Saturday," the NHC said. "Ida is forecast to make landfall along the U.S. northern Gulf coast within the hurricane watch area on Sunday."

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for the Mississippi/Alabama border to the Alabama/Florida border.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 65 mph with higher gusts, and additional steady to rapid strengthening is expected during the next few days.

Additional strengthening is forecast today and Ida is expected to be a hurricane when it nears western Cuba later today. Steady to rapid strengthening is expected when Ida moves over the southeastern and central Gulf of Mexico over the weekend, and Ida is expected to be a major hurricane when it approaches the northern Gulf Coast.

Following landfall as a hurricane, Ida is expected to weaken back to a tropical storm.

