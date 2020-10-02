Tropical Storm Gamma could form this weekend, forecasters say

article

We could see the 24th named storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season as early as Friday, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) says.

Forecasters are watching a broad area of low pressure over the northwestern Caribbean Sea that is becoming better organized.

"Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for a tropical depression or a tropical storm to form later today or Saturday if the system remains over the waters of the northwestern Caribbean Sea or the southern Gulf of Mexico," the NHC says.

They are currently giving the system an 90% chance of developing over the next two days. If it does develop, it would be named Gamma, the third name off the Greek Alphabet.

Regardless of development, this system is expected to produce heavy rains, with possible flash flooding, over portions of southeastern Mexico, Central America, and western Cuba during the next several days.

Another tropical wave moving across the eastern Caribbean Sea is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Development chances remain low at 30%.

Here in Florida, there is a possible growing threat of heavy tropical rainfall late Saturday into Sunday. Current rainfall modeling is generating some rather generous accumulations across the Florida Peninsula during the weekend.

Areas south of Cape Canaveral, specifically the Treasure Coast region (Martin and St. Lucie Counties) received upwards of 8-10" of rain Thursday afternoon, any tropical rain on top of that this weekend could spell trouble.

Bottom line, have the umbrellas handy this weekend, and perhaps a Plan "B" if you had any ambitions to head into the outdoors.

