Tropical Storm Fred forms with Florida in path

Tropical Storm Fred has formed in the Caribbean Sea with Florida in its path. The greatest impacts of the storm will be felt in Florida this coming weekend, according to forecasters.

The FOX 35 Storm Team has declared both Saturday and Sunday FOX 35 Storm Alert Days.

Those impacts are expected to include a likelihood of squally, heavy rain in quick-moving downpours, and also the possibility of isolated, fast-tracking tornadoes. If organized tropical rain bands set up, we could see flooding in some areas where those downpours develop.

All indications at this time suggest the system will remain a minimal tropical storm as it passes by our region, but as the tropics are fickle by nature and this could quickly change.

The system is moving west at 17 mph. It has maximum sustained winds at 40 mph. Just before 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Fred was located about 215 miles east-southeast of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

A turn back toward the west-northwest is forecast to occur early Wednesday, with a west-northwestward motion continuing during the next few days.

On the forecast track, Fred is expected to pass near the southern coast of Puerto Rico tonight and early Wednesday, be near or over Hispaniola on Wednesday, and be near the southeastern Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands on Thursday.

FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Brooks Garner explained that "the latest tracks suggest the center may pass just west of Tampa Bay, which would reduce our impacts further, holding the heaviest rain west of the Orlando region."

He added though, "of course, whenever a tropical system is in the vicinity, squally, spotty torrential rains can quickly move in and move out, but there's also going to be a tornado risk, especially if the system track far enough west to allow sunshine through the clouds to heat up the area."

