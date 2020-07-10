Tropical Storm Fay likely to make landfall in Northeast

Tropical Storm Fay is expected to come closer to making landfall Friday with rain and flooding expected along the mid-Atlantic coast and southern New England.

According to the 5 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center, Fay is located about 65 miles south southeast of Ocean City, Maryland. The system is packing maximum sustained winds of 50 mph and is moving north at 10 mph.

Tropical Storm Warnings and flash flood watches remain in effect for the tri-state coastal area, FOX 5 in New York reported.

Fay is expected to make landfall Friday or Saturday and 3 to 5 inches of rain are expected with the possibility of flash flooding.

A tropical storm warning remains in effect from Cape May, New Jersey, to Watch Hill, Rhode Island.

"Little change in strength is forecast today and tonight while the center remains over water. Weakening should begin after the center moves inland," the National Hurricane Center reported.

Fay is the earliest sixth-named storm on record, according to Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach. The previous record was Franklin on July 22, 2005, Klotzbach tweeted.

Two named storms formed before the official June 1 start of the hurricane season. None of this season’s previous five named storms strengthened into hurricanes.

