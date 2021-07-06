Expand / Collapse search
Tornado Watch
from TUE 1:47 PM EDT until TUE 11:00 PM EDT, Osceola County, Polk County
Tropical Storm Watch
is in effect, Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Sumter County
Tropical Weather Statement
until TUE 6:00 PM EDT, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County, Southern Brevard County, Northern Brevard County
Beach Hazard Statement
from TUE 4:33 AM EDT until WED 8:00 PM EDT, Coastal Volusia County, Southern Brevard County, Northern Brevard County
Flood Watch
from TUE 2:43 AM EDT until WED 4:00 PM EDT, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County
Flood Watch
until WED 2:00 PM EDT, Sumter County
Tropical Weather Statement
until TUE 7:45 PM EDT, Sumter County
Flood Watch
until FRI 2:00 AM EDT, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Tropical Weather Statement
until TUE 7:30 PM EDT, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County

Tropical Storm Elsa: These Florida schools will be closed Wednesday

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 39 mins ago
FOX 35 Orlando Hurricane Center
FOX 35 Orlando

Orange County prepares for Elsa

Orange County Emergency Operations Assistant Manager Carlos Durden talks to FOX 35 News about preparations.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - As Tropical Storm Elsa is forecast to impact the weather in the state of Florida, many school districts will be closed on Wednesday. 

ALACHUA COUNTY

Santa Fe College announced it will be closed Wednesday due to weather conditions expected from Elsa. 

*All other Alachua school districts remain open until announced.

LAKE COUNTY

All Lake County public schools, district offices and summer programs will be closed on Wednesday, July 7, because of weather conditions. 

"Because forecasts call for high winds, heavy rains and possible tornadoes in Lake County on Wednesday morning, we are advising students and staff to stay home and stay safe," officials said.

Schools are expected to reopen Thursday, July 8.

Lake-Sumter State College will close all campus locations and operate virtually on Wednesday, July 7. This update will be sent through the LSSC Alert system, email, and social media.

Courses may meet remotely. Students should check for course-specific instructions from their instructors through Lakehawk email or Canvas. 

All employees should coordinate with their supervisor to work remotely.

MARION COUNTY

All Marion County summer school classes are canceled for Wednesday due to Tropical Storm Elsa.

"MCPS employees should telework if possible; otherwise, make-up day will be offered w/forthcoming details," school officials said.

SUMTER COUNTY

Summer school classes for Sumter District School students will be closed, Wednesday, July 7. 

"Additionally, there will be no remote food distribution for Wednesday. We do plan to resume summer school and food distribution on Thursday, July 8, 2021."

FOX 35 News will update this list as more school closures are announced. 

