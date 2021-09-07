Tropical disturbance in Gulf to bring heavy rain to Central Florida

The FOX 35 Storm Team is watching an area of disorganized showers over the Northern portion of the Yucatan Peninsula down near Mexico.

The area of disturbed weather will move slowly to the Northeast through the Gulf of Mexico over the next couple of days. Currently, conditions remain unfavorable for any rapid development but a low chance for development is possible as this system nears the Northern Gulf Coast tomorrow thru tomorrow night.

Some outlooks show the system gaining a bit of intensity as it splashes down in the Atlantic by late week. The latest model forecasts show quite a bit of tropical moisture coming up out of the Gulf. Heavy daily downpours can be expected as the system will become the main contributor to our local rainfall forecast.

Rain chances will be highest Wednesday and Thursday, easing into the weekend as the low moves away from Florida.

Elsewhere in the tropics, dangerous Category 3 Hurricane Larry remains a menace over the open Atlantic.

While Larry's impactful winds remain far from Florida, ocean swell generated by the hurricane will slowly enter the coastal waters today, steadily filling in through midweek. While rip currents will be a huge problem at our local beaches during this time, experienced surfers know well that swell generated by distant hurricanes like Larry can bring excellent conditions.

"Larry will provide the area with some of the biggest and best quality surf we've seen locally in some time," says FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King. "The early mornings will offer up light local winds, grooming the incoming swell, making conditions extra special. As a surfer myself, I'm looking forward to catching a few as well."

Hurricane season runs through November 30.

