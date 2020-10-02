Tropical Depression 25 forms in the Caribbean, expected to become tropical storm

article

Tropical Depression 25 has formed in the northwestern Caribbean and could become our next named storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) says.

The system is located 220 miles southeast of Cozumel, Mexico.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Punta Herrero to Cabo Catoche

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

South of Punta Herrero to Puerto Costa Maya

West of Cabo Catoche to Dzilam

"Some strengthening is forecast, and the depression is expected to become a tropical storm by Saturday morning," the NHC said.

If it does develop, it would be named Gamma, the third name off the Greek Alphabet.

Another tropical wave moving across the eastern Caribbean Sea is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Development chances remain low at 30%.

Here in Florida, there is a possible growing threat of heavy tropical rainfall late Saturday into Sunday. Current rainfall modeling is generating some rather generous accumulations across the Florida Peninsula during the weekend.

Areas south of Cape Canaveral, specifically the Treasure Coast region (Martin and St. Lucie Counties) received upwards of 8-10" of rain Thursday afternoon, any tropical rain on top of that this weekend could spell trouble.

Bottom line, have the umbrellas handy this weekend, and perhaps a Plan "B" if you had any ambitions to head into the outdoors.

