Tropical Depression 20 forms, expected to become next hurricane

Tropical Depression 20 has formed in the Atlantic – and it's forecast to become a tropical storm and then a hurricane.

The National Hurricane Center says the depression is hundreds of miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands moving toward the west-northwest.

"Steady strengthening is forecast, and the depression is expected to become a tropical storm tonight and a hurricane in a couple of days," the NHC said.

FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King says we could see Hurricane Victor on Friday.

"No threat to land on the latest forecast track," King said.

As for Hurricane Sam, the system is maintaining Category 4 strength on Wednesday as it moves across the Atlantic.

"A turn toward the north is forecast by Friday," the National Hurricane Center said. "On the forecast track, Sam will pass well to the east and northeast of the northern Leeward Islands through tonight."

Air Force Hurricane Hunters say Sam remains a Category 4 hurricane with some fluctuations in intensity expected during the next couple of days. Sam is forecast to remain a major hurricane through late this week. While the system is a ‘menace at sea,’ the hurricane is not expected to make U.S. landfall.

Meanwhile, showers and thunderstorms remain disorganized in association with a trough of low pressure located several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. Development of this system appears less likely due to the interaction with the larger low pressure area located to its east. The system is forecast to drift west-northwestward over the tropical central Atlantic during the next few days.

The next two named storms will be ‘Victor’ and ‘Wanda,’ finishing off the list of 2021 Atlantic tropical system names. At this point, forecasters will need to use the alternate list of names. In the past, the Greek alphabet was used but this was changed this year.

There have been 19 named storms during the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season. Sam is the seventh hurricane to form. NOAA previously predicted 15 to 21 named storms are possible this season, with seven to ten becoming hurricanes and three to five of those becoming major hurricanes, meaning Category 3 or higher.



Watch FOX 35 News for the latest updates throughout hurricane season.