Tropical Depression 17 forms in Gulf, could become next named storm Olga

Tropical Depression 17 has formed in the western Gulf of Mexico and could become our next named storm by Friday night as it closes in on Louisiana, according to the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

The system is currently located about 320 miles south-southwest of Lake Charles, Louisiana moving north at 16 mph. Maximum sustained winds are at 35 mph.

"The cyclone is then expected to merge with a cold front and become a post-tropical low with gale-force winds tonight before the center reaches the Gulf

coast," the NHC said.

Although it is not expected to be a threat to Florida, Fox 35's Jayme King says the state will see some heavy rain this weekend.

"The depression will merge with an incoming front over Texas tonight. The Gulf coast from Mississippi over to Alabama will likely see lots of rainfall and the risk of some stronger storms. This system will stay well Northwest of Florida."

Rain chances remain high all weekend for Central Florida: 60-percent on Saturday and 50-percent on Sunday.

If it strengthens into a tropical or sub-tropical storm, the next name on the list is Olga.

Meanwhile, a large non-tropical low centered a few hundred miles southwest of the western Azores has a 50-percent chance of developing over the next 2 to 5 days.

