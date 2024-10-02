Tropical Depression 13 forms in the Atlantic, may become hurricane this weekend: NHC

Tropical Depression 13 formed over the far eastern tropical Atlantic Ocean on Wednesday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Forecasters believe the system could become a hurricane by this weekend.

As of Wednesday morning, the storm was located about 430 miles southwest of the southernmost Cabo Verde Islands. It has maximum sustained winds of 35 mph.

"Gradual strengthening is forecast, and the depression could become a tropical storm by tonight," officials said. The minimum central pressure is 1006 mb.

The system is not expected to impact the United States.