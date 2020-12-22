Train carrying crude oil derails, catches fire in Whatcom County; evacuations ordered

Evacuations have been ordered after a BNSF train carrying crude oil derailed and caught fire in Whatcom County just before noon Tuesday.

Crude oil cars burn after train derailment in Whatcom County (Photo credit: Brandi Coplen)

It happened about 11:45 a.m. in the Custer/Grandview area north of Bellingham, according to Trooper Heather Axtman with Washington State Patrol. Evacuations have been ordered for everyone within a half-mile of the site.

I-5 was closed in both directions from Grandview Road to the Birch Bay-Lyden area for about an hour. It reopened around 2 p.m.

According to Whatcom County Emergency Management, Grandview at Portal Way and Main Street at Portal Way remain closed until further notice.

BNSF spokesperson Courtney Wallace said three-to-five tank cars derailed and the fire started near the end of the train. The state Department of Ecology later said that seven cars derailed and five of them burned. Wallace said they don't know yet what caused the derailment.

A billow of dark smoke was rising from the crash site and could be seen from miles away.

There were no immediate injuries reported, Axtman said. Officials will be holding a news conference in Whatcom County to address the latest updates at 4 p.m.

A Department of Ecology spokesperson said the agency is investigating potential environmental impacts. BNSF Railway says no injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.