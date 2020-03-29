Tracking COVID-19: Positive cases over 4,200; 56 deaths

article

Here is the latest on COVID-19 across the state of Florida.

11 a.m. -- On Sunday, the Florida Department of Health said the number of confirmed positive cases of the coronavirus in Florida jumped to 4,246. On Saturday night, the number was 4,038. As of Sunday morning, the number of deaths was 56, which was the same reported number on Saturday night. Click here for the latest information.

11:30 a.m. -- Seminole County Emergency Manager Alan Harris held a live chat regarding the Social Distancing Order that will go into effect at midnight. CLICK HERE FOR STORY.

