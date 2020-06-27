Tracking coronavirus: Will Florida have another record-breaking number of cases?

article

FOX 35 News is tracking the coronavirus impact across Florida.

7:40 a.m. -- Daytona Beach will enact a mask mandate effective Sunday. READ MORE.

7:30 a.m. -- Residents in Orange County in need of face coverings can pick up some free ones on Saturday. District 3 Commissioner Mayra Uribe is inviting residents and businesses to Eastland Baptist Church, located on Lake Underhill Road, to pick up free face masks on Saturday. The mask giveaway will begin at 9 a.m. and end at 11 a.m., or until supplies last. READ MORE.

7 a.m. -- The State of Florida saw an additional 8,942 cases of COVID-19 on Friday. It was the largest single-day increase in cases since the pandemic began back in March in the state. MORE DETAILS.

6 a.m. -- On Friday, Florida, effective immediately, suspended consumption of alcohol at bars statewide. READ MORE.