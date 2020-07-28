Tracking coronavirus: What's included in the new pandemic relief package?; Florida death toll nears 6,000

article

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

6:13 a.m. -- Disney World is changing its mask policy again.

5:35 a.m. -- Suggesting a narrower pandemic relief package may be all that’s possible, the White House still pushed ahead with Monday’s planned rollout of the Senate Republicans’ $1 trillion effort as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi assailed the GOP “disarray” as time-wasting during the crisis. What you can expect to get HERE.

5:02 a.m. -- FOX 35 uncovered more errors with Florida’s COVID-19 numbers. This time, the errors were in the wrong child positivity rates being reported. Details HERE.

4:30 a.m. -- Orange County Public Schools has announced that August 10 will mark the start of virtual learning for all students in the district, whether they are registered for face-to-face instruction or learning through the LaunchEd@Home program.

Advertisement

4:00 a.m. -- On Monday, The Florida Department of Health reported 8,892 new cases of COVID-19 and 77 more deaths. The statewide total is now at 432,747 and the death toll is 5,931. A new report will be released around 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

Florida COVID-19 Interactive Map HERE

Worldwide COVID-19 Interactive Map

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest coronavirus news.