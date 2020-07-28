Expand / Collapse search

Tracking coronavirus: What's included in the new pandemic relief package?; Florida death toll nears 6,000

Published 
Updated 20 mins ago
Coronavirus Florida
FOX 35 Orlando
article

ORLANDO, Fla. - Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

6:13 a.m. -- Disney World is changing its mask policy again. 

Disney updates face mask policy

Disney World is changing its mask policy again. Gaiters, bandanas, or masks that don't have at least two layers are not allowed.

5:35 a.m. -- Suggesting a narrower pandemic relief package may be all that’s possible, the White House still pushed ahead with Monday’s planned rollout of the Senate Republicans’ $1 trillion effort as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi assailed the GOP “disarray” as time-wasting during the crisis. What you can expect to get HERE.

5:02 a.m. -- FOX 35 uncovered more errors with Florida’s COVID-19 numbers. This time, the errors were in the wrong child positivity rates being reported. Details HERE.

4:30 a.m. -- Orange County Public Schools has announced that August 10 will mark the start of virtual learning for all students in the district,  whether they are registered for face-to-face instruction or learning through the LaunchEd@Home program.

4:00 a.m. -- On Monday, The Florida Department of Health reported 8,892 new cases of COVID-19 and 77 more deaths. The statewide total is now at 432,747 and the death toll is 5,931. A new report will be released around 11 a.m. on Tuesday. 

Florida COVID-19 Interactive Map HERE

Worldwide COVID-19 Interactive Map

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest coronavirus news. 