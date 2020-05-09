Tracking coronavirus: Volusia beach parking reopens; Antibody testing begins at Orange County site

article

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

5:00 a.m. -- The latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health show there are 39,199 cases of coronavirus in the state. There have been 1,669 deaths.

6:00 a.m. -- A normally busy Winter Park road is closing down to make room for local businesses for the Mother's Day weekend. Details HERE.

6:30 a.m. -- This weekend Volusia County beaches are taking another step toward normal, allowing beach parking starting Saturday. Details HERE.

7:30 a.m. -- The coronavirus testing site at the Orange County Convention Center is opening up a lane for antibody testing starting Saturday. First responders and healthcare workers will be tested on a first come, first served basis. Read more HERE.

8:45 a.m. -- Disney World guests could be walking through the front gates in July if one analyst’s prediction is correct. Get details HERE.

