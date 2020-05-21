Tracking coronavirus: Universal Orlando to present reopening plans; Florida deaths near 2,100

article

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

4:00 a.m. -- The Florida Department of Health reports that there are 47,471 cases of coronavirus in the state. There have been 2,096 deaths.

5:00 a.m. -- Central Florida's major theme parks will be giving preview of some of the changes we could see before detailing their full plans before an Orange County task force. Universal Orlando is expected to present on Thursday. Details HERE.

6:30 a.m. -- Orange County will soon hand out stimulus checks of its own. If you're eligible, you could apply to receive a $1,000 check from the county. More HERE.

Florida COVID-19 Interactive Map HERE

Worldwide COVID-19 Interactive Map

