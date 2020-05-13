Tracking coronavirus: Universal CityWalk reopens Thursday; Florida cases near 42,000

article

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

5:00 a.m. -- Universal CityWalk will reopen to the public starting May 14th. Universal Orlando Resort made the announcement on Tuesday afternoon. They said that select CityWalk venues will open between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. daily. Details HERE.

5:30 a.m. -- The latest numbers from the Florida health officials are 41,923 cases and 1,779 deaths.

7:30 a.m. -- The Florida National Guard announced they will do a flyover in Orlando on Wednesday to honor healthcare workers and first responders working on the frontlines during the coronavirus pandemic.

Florida COVID-19 Interactive Map

Worldwide COVID-19 Interactive Map

