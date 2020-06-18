Tracking coronavirus: United to begin requiring face masks on flights; State cases continue to spike

article

7:00 a.m. -- Officials in Orlando are monitoring what they believe is a breeding ground for the coronavirus. They're seeing a number of new cases come out of the UCF area. Many of those cases are being traced back to some local hangouts.

5:45 a.m. -- Seminole County’s Emergency Management Director is calling Oviedo’s 32765 zipcode a COVID-19 hotspot, stating that they have had 100 people test positive for the virus there since June 8th, continuing a recent spike in Seminole County.

4:30 a.m. -- Starting Thursday, passengers on United Airlines flights must wear face masks. HERE is what will happen if you don't comply.

4:00 a.m. -- The Florida Department of Health says there are now 82,719 cases in the state, rising by 2,610 since Tuesday. The death toll is up by 25 bringing the total to 3,018.

