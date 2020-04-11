Tracking coronavirus: U.S. now has the highest death toll from COVID-19 in the world; Florida cases top 18,400

article

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

6:00 a.m. -- As of 6:00 a.m. Saturday, there are 17,968 cases of coronavirus in the state, according to the Florida Department of Health. There are 419 deaths reported.

6:45 a.m. -- An Orlando father of three is being closely monitored at Orlando Health. Doctors there are hoping that their first patient to be treated with convalescent plasma, or plasma taken from recovered coronavirus patients, will see improvements. Details HERE.

7:00 a.m. -- Americans hard hit financially due to the fallout from the coronavirus who are anxiously waiting for cash relief may catch a break. Here's when the stimulus checks should arrive.

7:15 a.m. -- Starting Monday, all Osceola County residents will be required to where face masks to help prevent the spread of coronavirus. Read more HERE.

10:30 a.m. -- The Florida Department of Health says there are now 18,494 coronavirus cases in the state. The death toll has risen to 438.

11:15 a.m. -- Governor Ron DeSantis announced on Saturday work on the I-4 Ultimate Project will be accelerated now that there are less drivers on the road due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

12:00 p.m. -- The U.S. has overtaken Italy for the highest death toll in the world from the coronavirus, Johns Hopkins University says.

