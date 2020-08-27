Tracking coronavirus: Task force wants to open Florida nursing homes to visitors

article

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

4:52 a.m. -- A task force appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis will recommend that nursing homes and assisted living facilities in Florida begin allowing visitors after more than five months of keeping elderly residents isolated from loved ones.

The group agreed on recommendations Wednesday that come with a long set of rules and wide leeway for wary nursing homes on how to implement them. Critics expressed concern over what will likely be a patchwork approach that varies greatly among facilities statewide.

The recommendations, which will be finalized in the coming days before they are formally presented to DeSantis for his approval.

4:02 a.m. -- The Florida Department of Health reported 3,220 new cases and 153 more deaths since Tuesday morning. The statewide case total since the start of the pandemic is now at 608,722, resulting in 10,733 deaths. This is the 11th straight day in a row that cases have been reported under 5,000. However, it also broke a 3-day streak of reporting under 3,000 new cases a day.

