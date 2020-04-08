Tracking coronavirus: Statewide cases top 15,400; death toll rises to more than 300, and more

article

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

5:00 a.m. -- As of 5:00 a.m. Wednesday morning, the Florida Department of Health says there are now 14,747 confirmed cases in the state as the death toll climbs to 296.

6:00 a.m. -- Beginning this week, the new sites in Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Tennessee and Texas will be able to test up to 3,000 people per day. Read more HERE.

7:00 a.m. -- A Florida man is charged with aggravated assault after deputies say he intentionally coughed on a retail store employee, claiming social distancing is “getting out of hand.” Details HERE.

8:00 a.m. -- Though it is not clear when Walt Disney World theme parks will reopen in Orlando, Florida, as the coronavirus has shut down most nonessential businesses, Disney Executive Chairman Bob Iger says he has a plan in mind that may include temperature checks. Read more HERE.

10:00 a.m. -- U.S. equity markets rallied Wednesday amid optimism that hospitalizations related to the COVID-19 pandemic are beginning to plateau in some of the hardest-hit areas of the country. Details HERE.

11:00 a.m. -- The Florida Department of Health says that cases in the state have jumped more than 700 overnight to 15,456. The death toll has risen to 309. Details HERE.

11:00 a.m. -- One million doses of hydroxychloroquine are expected to arrive in Tallahassee, Fla. by Wednesday as the state anticipates reaching its peak in coronavirus infections weeks sooner than initially projected. Read more HERE.

12:00 p.m. -- The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus surpassed 400,000, according to data from Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center. The United States reported more than 12,000 deaths and 22,000 recoveries. Read more HERE.

12:00 p.m. -- The Osceola County School District said that they want to honor its 2020 graduates as planned between May 21 and 29. However, if social distancing rules have not been lifted by then, the district has established back-up graduation dates. Read more HERE.

1:00 p.m. -- Governor Ron DeSantis gives a coronavirus update from south Florida.

2 p.m. -- Seminole County officials give a coronavirus update, as they say they now have 219 positive cases of COVID-19.

