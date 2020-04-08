Tracking coronavirus: Statewide cases top 15,400; death toll rises to more than 300

article

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

5:00 a.m. -- As of 5:00 a.m. Wednesday morning, the Florida Department of Health says there are now 14,747 confirmed cases in the state as the death toll climbs to 296.

6:00 a.m. -- Beginning this week, the new sites in Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Tennessee and Texas will be able to test up to 3,000 people per day. Read more HERE.

7:00 a.m. -- A Florida man is charged with aggravated assault after deputies say he intentionally coughed on a retail store employee, claiming social distancing is “getting out of hand.” Details HERE.

8:00 a.m. -- Though it is not clear when Walt Disney World theme parks will reopen in Orlando, Florida, as the coronavirus has shut down most nonessential businesses, Disney Executive Chairman Bob Iger says he has a plan in mind that may include temperature checks. Read more HERE.

10:00 a.m. -- U.S. equity markets rallied Wednesday amid optimism that hospitalizations related to the COVID-19 pandemic are beginning to plateau in some of the hardest-hit areas of the country. Details HERE.

11:00 a.m. -- The Florida Department of Health says that cases in the state have jumped more than 700 overnight to 15,456. The death toll has risen to 309. Details HERE.

