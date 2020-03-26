Tracking coronavirus: Senate passes $2.2 trillion coronavirus rescue package; Florida cases near 2,000

article

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

5:00 a.m. -- The Senate late Wednesday passed an unparalleled $2.2 trillion economic rescue package steering aid to businesses, workers and health care systems engulfed by the coronavirus pandemic. Read more HERE.

7:00 a.m. -- Coronavirus testing continues at the Orange County Convention Center. On Wednesday, 247 people were tested at the site, 81 were turned away because they did not meet the requirements to be tested.

8:00 a.m. -- As of 8:00 a.m., Florida coronavirus cases are up to 1,977. There are 23 deaths reported. Across the U.S., there are more than 69,000 cases and over 1,000 deaths. Read more HERE.

