Tracking coronavirus: Record 16.6 million seek jobless aid in U.S.; Florida launches new unemployment website

article

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

5:00 a.m. -- As of 5:00 a.m. Thursday, the Florida Department of Health says there are now 15,698 cases of coronavirus in the state as the death toll stands at 323.

6:00 a.m. -- A new, mobile-friendly online application for Reemployment Assistance has been made available by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity. Get details HERE.

9:00 a.m. -- With a startling 6.6 million people seeking jobless benefits last week, the United States has reached a grim landmark: Roughly one in 10 workers have lost their jobs in just the past three weeks. Read more HERE.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Tune in to FOX 35 News for the latest coronavirus news.

MOBILE USERS: Click here to tune in to FOX 35 News