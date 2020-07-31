Tracking coronavirus: Positivity rate jumps to over 30-percent in one Central Florida county

article

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

4:13 a.m. -- Brevard County is seeing a dramatic rise in the number of people testing positive for COVID-19. Omni Healthcare says that the positivity rate of tests has jumped to 30 percent over the last three days. Read more HERE.

4:00 a.m. -- More than 10 million people have recovered from COVID-19 around the world, according to the most recent data available from the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center. Details HERE.

3:00 a.m. -- The Florida Department of Health reports another 253 people have died from coronavirus, making it the highest single-day report. The death toll is now at 6,586. The state also added 9,952 new cases, bringing the total to 461,379.

Worldwide COVID-19 Interactive Map

Advertisement

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest coronavirus news.