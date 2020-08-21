Tracking coronavirus: Positive rate of COVID-19 testing drops in Florida

article

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

5:33 a.m. -- Orange County students who chose face-to-face instruction head back to the classroom on Friday.

5:12 a.m. -- Florida is reporting for the first time in almost two months that fewer than 10% of the people testing for COVID-19 are infected with the virus.

Figures released by the state health department on Thursday show the daily rate for people testing positive for the coronavirus was slightly below that threshold after the state reached nearly 21% on July 8. The figure used by state and local governments to weigh reopening decisions hadn’t dipped this low since June 21. The seven-day average of new confirmed cases at 4,541 was also at a low not seen since June 25.

4:03 a.m. -- The Florida Department of Health on Thursday reported another 4,555 coronavirus cases, bringing the statewide total to 588,602. Another 117 Florida residents have died. The death toll is now at 10,049.

