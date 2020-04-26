Tracking Coronavirus: Over 31,500 cases in Florida, 1,074 deaths, Flager County beaches reopen for exercise

article

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

7:00 a.m. -- Flagler County beaches are now open "around the clock" for residents to participate in physical and mental health activities. Read more about what that means HERE.

9:00 a.m. -- Coronavirus testing at Kissimmee's Heritage Park resumes. Details on what is needed to get tested at this AdventHealth location HERE.

10:30 a.m. -- The Florida Department of Health reports that there are 31,528 cases of coronavirus statewide. The death toll has risen to 1,074.

1:00 p.m. -- Governor Ron DeSantis is expected to speak from Orlando Health about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the progress on a plan to reopen Florida and its economy. FOX 35 Orlando will take this on-air and online for you to view.

Below is a county-by-county breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases in Florida.

If you are having trouble seeing the map or using it (especially on a mobile device), click here to load in a new window.

Advertisement

Across the globe, John Hopkins University says that there have been almost 3 million positive cases of COVID-19 and over 200,000 deaths.

Below is an interactive map showing positive COVID-19 cases across the world.

MOBILE USERS: Click here to view the John Hopkins University interactive map

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Tune in to FOX 35 News for the latest coronavirus news.

MOBILE USERS: Click here to tune in to FOX 35 News