Tracking Coronavirus: Over 20,600 coronavirus cases in Florida, death toll at 470, and more

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

12 a.m. -- Osceola County's mask mandate went into effect, requiring residents to wear a mask that covers their face and nose while in public. Read more HERE.

5 a.m. -- The IRS continues to deposit coronavirus stimulus checks. The majority of Americans are expected to have received their money by Wednesday if they have direct deposit set up with the IRS. Read more HERE.

8 a.m. -- Orange County Convention Center is expected to relax its requirements starting Monday, allowing more people to be tested. They plan to complete up to 400 tests a day and people who have been exposed to COVID-19 or have respiratory symptoms with no fever can now get tested. Read more HERE.

8 a.m. -- On Monday, a coronavirus testing site in Melbourne run by OMNI Healthcare plans to conduct more than 800 tests. First responders, health care workers, people in the high-risk category, and anyone who has been exposed to the virus can be tested at this site. However, you must get a recommendation from a health care professional ahead of time. Read more HERE.

10 a.m. -- Dr. Anthony Fauci that the economy in parts of the country could have a “rolling reentry” as early as next month. Read more HERE.

11:20 a.m. -- The Florida Department of Health says that there are now 20,601 cases of coronavirus statewide, with a new death toll of 470. Read more HERE.

Below is an interactive Florida Department of Health dashboard, showing a county-by-county breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases statewide.

Meanwhile, America has over 1,800,000 positive cases of coronavirus. The death toll stands at 114,979.

Below is an interactive map by John Hopkins University, showing a country-by-country breakdown of positive coronavirus cases around the world.

