Tracking Coronavirus: Over 1,600 cases, major disaster declared, another stay-at-home mandate issued

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

2:00 a.m. -- The White House and Senate leaders of both parties have struck an agreement on a sweeping $2 trillion measure to aid workers, businesses and a health care system strained by the rapidly spreading coronavirus outbreak. Read more HERE.

6:00 a.m. -- A drive-thru testing site is opening at the Orange County Convention Center on Wednesday as confirmed cases in Florida near 1,500. There have been 20 reported deaths.

10:30 a.m. -- Governor DeSantis held a press conference from the new Orange County Convention Center.

11:00 a.m. -- The Florida Department of Health says there are now 1,682 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state, rising more than 200 since Tuesday. There are an additional 2 deaths reported, bringing the total in Florida to 22. Read more HERE.

2:00 p.m. -- The Florida Democratic Party said that they are calling on Governor Ron DeSantis to listen to medical experts and issue a stay-at-home order across the state of Florida. Read more HERE.

3:30 p.m. -- President Donald Trump has declared Florida in a major disaster due to the COVID-19 pandemic, providing the state with additional federal assistance to supplement state, tribal, and local efforts in combatting the virus and caring for those who fall ill. Read more HERE.

4:00 p.m. -- Osceola County officials issued a "stay-at-home" mandate for two weeks starting on Thursday night. Essential errands will still be permitted, such as visiting a health or veterinary care professional, obtaining medical supplies or medication, obtaining food, grocery items or other household consumer products, the order states. Read more HERE.

4:45 p.m. -- Governor Ron DeSantis gives another coronavirus update.

