Tracking Coronavirus: Over 13,300 Florida cases, death toll at 236, unemployment issues continue, and more

article

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

5 a.m. -- Florida's unemployment website relaunches after going down overnight for maintenance. While FOX 35 was able to access the first page of the application, several others are reporting issues going further. Read more HERE.

6 a.m. -- State Representative David Santiago announced on Facebook that sometime next week, that drive-thru testing facilities will be established in both the east and west side of Volusia County. Read more HERE.

9 a.m. -- Aventus Biolabs opened a coronavirus testing site at the University of Central Florida. Individuals must be prescreened by a healthcare provider and prescribed a test before coming. Read more HERE.

9:30 a.m. -- U.S. equity markets soared Monday morning as the spread of COVID-19 cases showed signs of abating in the hardest-hit area. Read more HERE.

10:30 a.m. -- Governor DeSantis holds a roundtable to discuss the latest on coronavirus, including what the state is doing to combat the issues many are having on Florida's unemployment website.

Advertisement

10:45 a.m. -- The Florida Department of Health says that there are now 13,324 cases of coronavirus statewide and the death toll has jumped to 236. Read more HERE.

Below is an interactive dashboard showing a county by county breakdown of cases statewide.

If you are having trouble seeing the map or using it (especially on a mobile device), click here to load in a new window.

Cases in the United States of America exceed 300,000 and over 8,000 deaths.

Worldwide cases exceed 1,286,000 and the death toll is over 70,000.

Below is an interactive dashboard showing a country by country breakdown of cases worldwide.

MOBILE USERS: Click here to see the interactive dashboard of cases worldwide

FOX 35 News will update this story as more coronavirus news arises.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Tune in to FOX 35 News for the latest coronavirus news.

MOBILE USERS: Click here to tune in to FOX 35 News