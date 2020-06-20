Tracking coronavirus: Orange County requires face masks in public; Florida cases near 90,000

article

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

10:00 a.m. -- Orange County residents needing some financial help during the coronavirus pandemic will be able to try again on Monday, June 22, to apply for a $1,000 stimulus check. What time the application window will open HERE.

9:30 a.m. -- The mask mandate already has people talking about suing. A local state lawmaker says he plans to file a lawsuit against Orange County next week.

8:30 a.m. -- Florida’s tourism-reliant economy saw its unemployment rate go up to 14.5 percent in May, even while businesses started reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic.

6:45 a.m. -- Orange County’s mask mandate went into effect on Saturday. Officials say everyone who’s out in public should cover up their mouth and nose.

5:30 a.m. -- On Friday, Florida saw its biggest single-day jump in coronavirus cases, climbing by 3,822 cases for a total of 89,748. The death toll has risen to 3,104.

