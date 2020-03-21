Tracking coronavirus: More than 700 coronavirus cases confirmed in Florida, death toll rises to 12

article

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

5:00 a.m. -- Orange County completes its first night of a mandatory curfew which was issued by Mayor Jerry Demings on Friday. All residents will be required to follow the curfew, which is from 11 p.m. until 5 a.m., until further notice. Read more HERE.

9:00 a.m. -- The Florida Department of Health lists 563 cases of coronavirus in Florida and 10 deaths. U.S. cases are up to 19,624 and 260 deaths.

11:00 a.m. -- On Saturday morning, the Florida Department of Health announced that Florida's coronavirus cases have jumped to 658. That's up from 563 on Friday. There are now 603 positive Florida residents, 55 non-Florida residents, and 12 deaths reported.

County-by-county:

- Orange: 23 cases

- Volusia: 10 cases

- Osceola: 14 cases

- Seminole: 11 cases

- Brevard: 4 cases

- Hillsborough: 42 cases

11:30 a.m. -- U.S. cases of coronavirus climb closer to 20,000, now at 19,931. There are a total of 275 deaths in the country.

1:30 p.m. -- During a new conference with President Trump and the White House Coronavirus Task Force, Vice President Mike Pence said he and his wife would be getting tested on Saturday for the coronavirus after a staff member tested positive. Pence said he has no symptoms and was advised that it is unlikely that he caught it, but is doing it as a precaution.

2:15 p.m. -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has authorized its first rapid novel coronavirus test, which will allow those in the medical field to get results for a patient in about 45 minutes. Find out when they'll be shipped HERE.

4:40 p.m. -- During a press conference, Governor Ron DeSantis announced that there are now 763 cases in Florida, up 200 from Friday. The death toll stands at 12.

