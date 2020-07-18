Tracking coronavirus: More than 327,200 cases, 4,800 deaths statewide

article

Here's a look at the latest news about COVID-19 across the state, nation and around the world.

8 a.m. -- There's confusion over mask mandates in Volusia County. Daytona Beach is fining people who do not follow the mandate, but just steps away in Port Orange you don't need to wear one. SEE MORE.

7:45 a.m. -- Health officials say they are still trying to figure out whether a man killed in a motorcycle accident was added to the state’s COVID-19 death count. READ MORE.

7 a.m. -- On Friday, the Florida Department of Health reported another 11,466 coronavirus cases in the state, bringing the total to 327,241. Another 128 Floridians have died. The death toll is now at 4,805.

