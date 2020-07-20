Tracking coronavirus: Lawsuit filed to delay schools reopening; Bahamas closing to U.S. travelers

article

Here are the latest headlines about coronavirus across the state, nation and around the globe.

9 a.m. -- The Bahamas are closing to U.S. travelers starting at midnight on Wednesday. In an address on Sunday, the Bahamian prime minister, Dr. Hubert Minnis, made the announcement. READ MORE.

7:30 a.m. -- On the heels of a local lawsuit filed against Governor Ron DeSantis to keep kids out of school, the Florida Education Association (FEA) plans to hold a news conference Monday to also discuss possible litigation.

With more than 150,000 members representing K-12 teachers, high education professionals and students preparing to become teachers, the FEA wants to give its stance on the state’s emergency order to reopen public schools next month. READ MORE.

7 a.m. -- The Florida Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics (FCAAP) penned a letter to Governor Ron DeSantis.

“Our biggest concern is the safety of the children, the families, the teachers and the staff in schools,” Dr. D. Paul Robinson told FOX 35 News. “What we’re concerned about is that we know that if we start schools when there is a high infection rate is that more people are going to get infected and that more schools are going to shut down within just a few weeks,” Dr. Robinson said. READ MORE.

6 a.m. -- A lawsuit has been filed in Orange County against Gov. Ron DeSantis and top state and local education officials to stop the reopening of public schools over concerns about the coronavirus. READ MORE.

5 a.m. -- The Florida Department of Health reported 12,478 new coronavirus cases on Sunday and an additional 87 deaths. The total number of cases since March is now 350,047 and the total number of deaths is 4,982. Health officials said on Saturday, 11.85 percent of new cases tested positive for the virus. Test results for more than 115,100 individuals were reported to the Florida Department of Health. SEE MORE.

