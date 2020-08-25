Tracking coronavirus: Is Florida seeing a downward trend in COVID-19 cases?

article

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

6:19 a.m. -- On Tuesday, Orange County residents can apply for more help when it comes to paying rent.

The Eviction Diversion Program is meant to help tenants who are in immediate danger of being evicted due to the coronavirus. This is not the same as a rental assistance program. In order to qualify, both the landlord and the tenant must agree to participate and meet the requirements. How to apply HERE.

5:26 a.m. -- A 75-year-old man who recently underwent surgery for placement of a heart stent was attacked by another man outside a Daytona Beach Shores Publix, authorities said.

The victim told investigators it began inside the store when he interacted with a woman while in line at a register. Because of his recent surgery, the victim said he was concerned about social distancing and asked the woman to abide by health guidelines as she stood within a safe space as marked on the floor.

4:53 a.m. -- A Florida judge has ruled that an order to reopen Florida's schools for in-person learning is unconstitutional.

Leon County Circuit Judge Charles Dodson issued the ruling after hearing closing arguments in lawsuits filed by the Florida Education Association and the union that represents two Orange County teachers.

4:08 a.m. -- The Florida Department of Health on Monday reported 2,258 new cases and 72 more deaths. The statewide case total is now at 602,829 since the start of the pandemic, resulting in 10,397 deaths.

This is the 9th straight day in a row that cases have been reported under 5,000. This is also only the third time since June 22 that fewer than 3,000 new cases have been tallied in a day. The other time was last Monday, when 2,678 cases were reported and Sunday, when 2,974 cases were reported.

Sundays and Mondays often have a low number of reports as not all hospitals report on the weekend. The daily total peaked July 15 when more than 15,000 cases were reported, but has been declining since.

