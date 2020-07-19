Tracking coronavirus: How many cases will Florida add on Sunday?

article

Here's a look at the latest news on coronavirus in the state, around the nation and across the globe.

10 a.m. -- The Florida Division of Emergency Management closed down part of its facilities after 12 employees tested positive for coronavirus. READ MORE.

9:30 a.m. -- The Orange County Convention Center is now offering self-swab testing lanes to speed up the testing process and get you your results faster.

9 a.m. -- As COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to climb in the state, Daytona Beach restaurant owners say they're worried about another shutdown. READ MORE.

8 a.m. -- Two days after a FOX 35 investigation, health officials confirm that a motorcycle death that was initially counted among COVID-19 fatalities has been removed from the state's data. READ MORE.

7 a.m. -- The Florida Department of Health reported over 10,328 new cases of COVID-19 and 90 additional deaths on Saturday. The new numbers bring Florida's total number of cases to 337,569 since March. The number of deaths since the start of the pandemic is now 4,895. Test results for more than 92,600 individuals were reported to the department of health.

LATEST CORONAVIRUS HEADLINES