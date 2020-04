Tracking coronavirus: Governor issues statewide 'stay-at-home' order; Florida cases near 7,000

article

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

5:00 a.m. -- As of 5:00 a.m. Wednesday morning, the Florida Department of Health reports there are now 6,741 confirmed positive cases of the coronavirus in the state. The number of positive Florida residents is 6,490. The death toll has risen to 85.

5:30 a.m. -- The number of deaths related to COVID-19 in the United States topped 4,000 as of Tuesday night. According to numbers provided by Johns Hopkins University's Coronavirus Resource Center, there are over 4,070 deaths as of Tuesday night. Read more HERE.

7:00 a.m. -- Some requirements are being lifted as a few of the coronavirus testing sites in Central Florida. At the Orange County Convention Center, hundreds were turned away because they had to meet the age requirements. Now, anyone of any age can be tested. Read more HERE.

8:00 a.m. -- Data compiled by researchers at the University of Washington suggests when each state can expect a peak in the COVID-19 pandemic. When Florida can expect to peak HERE.

9:00 a.m. -- A mandatory curfew will go into effect for Daytona Beach residents starting Thursday in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Get details HERE.

9:30 a.m. -- The U.S. Coast Guard has directed all cruise ships to remain at sea where they may be sequestered “indefinitely” during the coronavirus pandemic and be prepared to send any severely ill passengers to the countries where the vessels are registered.

11:30 a.m. -- The Florida Department of Health says that cases in the state are up to 6,955. Two additional deaths have been reported, bringing the total in Florida to 87. Details HERE.

12:30 p.m. -- Just hours after opening to test residents for the coronavirus, the testing site at the Orange County Convention Center had reached capacity. Details HERE.

1:30 p.m. -- Governor Ron DeSantis announced Wednesday that he would be issuing a statewide 30-day 'stay-at-home order' to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. Read more HERE.

