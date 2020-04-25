Tracking coronavirus: Global death toll passes 200,000; Florida Task Force launches public comment portal
ORLANDO, Fla. - Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.
7:00 a.m. -- The Florida Department of Health reports that there are 30,533 coronavirus cases in the state. The death toll 1,046.
7:30 a.m. -- The latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health seems to indicated that Orange County is seeing a decline in new coronavirus cases. Details HERE.
8:15 a.m. -- People on social media are puttig out a call, asking others to join a virtual protest using #FLDEOVIRTUALPROTEST. Read more HERE.
9:30 a.m. -- The Re-Open Florida Task Force launched a public comment submission portal on Saturday open to all Floridians. Submit your comments HERE.
11:00 a.m. -- New numbers from the Florida Department of Health say there are 30,839 cases of coronavirus in Florida. The death toll has risen to 1,055.
County-by-county:
- Orange: 1,304
- Volusia: 432
- Seminole: 351
- Osceola: 463
- Marion: 150
- Lake: 221
- Flagler: 116
- Brevard: 250
11:30 a.m. -- Governor Ron DeSantis gave an update on the coronavirus response in Florida.
(Mobile users can watch HERE)
12:30 p.m. -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) added six new coronavirus symptoms to their website that the public should be aware of. Details HERE.
1:30 p.m. -- For the first time since 1957, the city of Miami hasn't had a single murder in 7 weeks thanks in part to the coronavirus lockdown. Details HERE.
2:00 p.m. -- The global coronavirus death toll has reached 200,000, according to reports.
