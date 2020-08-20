Tracking coronavirus: Florida virus deaths surpass 10,000 as teachers, state argues over reopening schools

article

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

8:01 a.m. -- AMC Theatres, the nation's largest movie theater chain, reopens in the U.S. on Thursday with retro ticket prices of 15 cents per movie.

AMC Entertainment, which owns the chain, said that it expects to open the doors to more than 100 cinemas — or about a sixth of its nationwide locations — with throwback pricing for a day.

7:09 a.m. -- In Seminole County, there are calls for action after a case of coronavirus is confirmed at Lake Mary Elementary School. This comes after just 3 days of face-to-face instruction.

5:16 a.m. -- As Orange County gets ready to start face-to-face classes on Friday, the battle to keep schools closed rages on.

Orange County Schools Superintendent Barbara Jenkins says about a third of students will be headed back to classrooms on Friday. But many teachers want to keep schools closed in the name of safety. More HERE.

4:34 a.m. -- The Florida Department of Health on Wednesday reported 4,115 new cases and 174 more deaths since Tuesday morning. That brings the statewide case total since the start of the pandemic to 584,047, resulting in 9,932 deaths.

The positivity rate for coronavirus testing in Florida has averaged about 11.4% during the past week.

There were 5,351 patients being treated for the disease in Florida hospitals on Wednesday, down from peaks above 9,500 patients in late July.

