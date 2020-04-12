Tracking Coronavirus: Florida has over 19,300 cases of coronavirus, 452 deaths, and more

article

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

8:30 a.m. -- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been discharged from a London hospital where he was treated in intensive care for coronavirus. Read more HERE.

9 a.m. -- A Central Florida church is holding a drive-thru Easter service, finding a creative way to allow worshippers to attend service while still following social distancing guidelines. Read more HERE.

11 a.m. -- The Florida Department of Health says that there are now 19,347 cases of coronavirus statewide, with a new death toll of 452. Read more HERE.

Meanwhile, America has surpassed Italy for the highest coronavirus death toll. Currently, there are 1,792,899 cases of coronavirus in the United States of America, with a death toll of 110,042.

